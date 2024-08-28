Google Photos might offer Presets: Video editing tools for quick results



The "Spotlights" feature was designed to automatically trim videos and apply various effects. However, it has since been renamed to Presets to better reflect its functionality.



Presets offer four predefined options:



Basic Cut: Trims the video to the key moment and enhances colors.

Slow Mo: Applies a slow-motion effect to the selected part of the video.

Zoom: Automatically zooms in and out of the video in the selected area.

Track: Automatically tracks and zooms in on the person in the video.

How one would use Presets:



Select a video: Choose the video you want to edit.

Tap "Edit": Open the editing tools for the video.

Choose "Presets": Select the "Presets" option.

Apply a preset: Choose the desired preset from the available options.

Pros and cons

The obvious benefit to this improvement of the Google Photos app is that users will be able to get a desired version of the footage they've shot in a matter of seconds (or minutes, if any fidgeting is required).





While most of the magic happens with a single tap, you will be able to adjust the duration of the effect you have chosen, using a slider tool.





But there are also some apparent limitations, as it seems you can only apply one preset at a time to a video, in addition to the basic cut. We don't know if this limitation will be lifted in the future, but our educated guess is that it won't, at least not at first.





But despite the limitations, these presets are exciting for anyone using the Google Photos app, as they are great time-savers, offering a quick and easy way to edit videos without requiring extensive editing knowledge.



However, it wouldn't be too successful of a feature if the presets did not end up producing high-quality results, so it remains to be seen how it handles different types of content once/if Google decides to release it publically.