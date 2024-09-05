Google Photos gets smarter search and waitlisted access to the "Ask Photos" feature
Google Photos is getting a significant upgrade to its search capabilities. Users will now be able to utilize more descriptive and natural language queries to locate specific images and videos within their extensive photo libraries.
Instead of relying solely on simple keywords, the improved search functionality allows for phrases like "Alice and me laughing" or "kayaking on a lake surrounded by mountains." This enhancement aims to streamline the process of finding specific memories within ever-growing photo collections.
In addition to these search improvements, Google is also introducing "Ask Photos," an experimental conversational search feature powered by Gemini, to a select group of users in the U.S. This feature takes the search experience a step further by understanding the context of a user's photo gallery, including key individuals, hobbies, and even favorite foods.
In addition to improved search accuracy, users now have the option to sort their search results by either date or relevance. This provides further flexibility in tailoring the search experience to individual needs. This enhanced search experience is currently being rolled out in English for both Android and iOS users and will be expanded to additional languages in the near future.
"Ask Photos" feature within Google Photos | Video credit — Google
By comprehending this context, Ask Photos can retrieve pertinent details, assisting users in rediscovering specific memories and even uncovering information about their lives. For instance, if someone is planning a camping trip and wants to revisit a beloved spot, they could simply ask, "Where did we camp last time we went to Yosemite?"
Similarly, if they want to recreate a memorable dining experience, they could inquire, "What did we eat at the hotel in Stanley?" Ask Photos leverages details from photos, such as the location of camping gear or the specific dish on a restaurant table, to furnish accurate answers.
Moreover, Ask Photos is designed to be conversational. If the initial response isn't satisfactory, users can offer additional clues or context to guide the system towards the desired information.
Beyond aiding memory recall, Ask Photos can also facilitate task completion. Users can seek suggestions for the best photos to include in a shared album for a birthday party or request a summary of the highlights from a recent trip to share with a friend.
Google is committed to responsible AI development and emphasizes user privacy. While human review may be employed to refine Ask Photos, it occurs only after queries are disconnected from Google Accounts, ensuring anonymity. The responses provided by Ask Photos, including associated photos and videos, are not subject to human review except in rare cases involving abuse or harm or when users explicitly provide feedback.
Google is eager to gather insights on how users interact with Ask Photos and is actively working to expand its capabilities. Though currently in limited early access, interested users in the U.S. can sign up for the waitlist to request early access and experience this innovative feature firsthand.
