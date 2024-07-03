Google Photos simplifies "Locked Folder" access on mobile

Image credit — PhoneArena

With the Locked Folder now easily accessible, users can quickly store and retrieve their sensitive media without navigating through multiple menus. This change is particularly beneficial for those who frequently use the Locked Folder feature.In addition to the Locked Folder relocation, Google Photos has also reorganized the Utilities section by moving many of its functions to the "plus" sheet in then app bar. This includes options like creating new albums and the shortcuts for sharing with a partner and importing photos from other places. This reorganization streamlines the app's interface, making it easier for users to find and use various features that were previously either difficult to find or too cumbersome to navigate to.The update with the new Locked Folder location and Utilities reorganization is available on both Android (version 6.89) and iOS devices. Users can check their app version and update it if necessary to enjoy these changes.