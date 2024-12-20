Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google Photos readies a super simple photo edit tool

If you want to spruce up your photos before sharing them with friends or family, there are plenty of excellent photo editing apps for Android to help you out. But let’s be real – manually tweaking photos can feel like a chore, especially if you’re not sure how all the editing tools work. 

That’s where Google Photos comes in with its one-click enhancement tools. Now, it looks like the app might get even more convenient with a possible new feature called “Quick Edit.”

According to a recent report, Google Photos could soon let users quickly tweak images right before sending them. The feature, named Quick Edit, reportedly pops up on a new sharing screen when you press the share button on a single photo. But if you select multiple images, the option doesn’t show up – at least for now.

Quick Edit seems designed to simplify basic photo enhancements, like cropping or applying quick fixes. Screenshots of the feature show familiar options, including a crop tool and an “Enhanced” button, which appears to work just like the main app’s enhancement tool. Once you’re done editing, sharing is as simple as tapping the button in the bottom-right corner.



Before you get too excited, keep in mind that this feature isn’t widely available yet. It seems Google might be testing it with a limited number of users for now.

Still, I think it’s clear that Google wants to make photo-sharing even more seamless. And this isn’t the only recent update aimed at improving how we share images. Google Photos has also introduced changes that make it easier to see who interacts with shared folders. On top of that, the app has been working on giving users more control over Google Memories – like deciding how often certain people appear in them without completely removing them. 
