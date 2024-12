Google Photos readies a super simple photo edit tool

Quick Edit seems designed to simplify basic photo enhancements, like cropping or applying quick fixes. Screenshots of the feature show familiar options, including a crop tool and an “Enhanced” button, which appears to work just like the main app’s enhancement tool. Once you’re done editing, sharing is as simple as tapping the button in the bottom-right corner.



That’s where Google Photos comes in with its one-click enhancement tools. Now, it looks like the app might get even more convenient with a possible new feature called “Quick Edit.”According to a recent report , Google Photos could soon let users quickly tweak images right before sending them. The feature, named Quick Edit, reportedly pops up on a new sharing screen when you press the share button on a single photo. But if you select multiple images, the option doesn’t show up – at least for now.