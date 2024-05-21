Google Photos opens up Magic Editor and other AI image-editing tools to everyone

Video format not supported

Source: Google





While Google is extending access to these tools to all Android and iOS users, there are some limitations in place. Users will be able to save up to 10 edited photos per month using Magic Editor. To exceed this limit, a Google One Premium (2+TB) plan or a Pixel smartphone is required. Additionally, Android users will need to meet specific hardware requirements, including Android OS 8.0 or higher, 4GB of RAM, and a 64-bit chipset.This expansion of access is great news for those with older Google phones or non-Google phones who would like to try out these AI editing features without having to sign up for Google One. By removing the subscription requirement for these tools, Google is empowering users to enhance their photos and videos with ease, irrespective of their technical expertise or subscription status. This move is expected to be well-received by users who seek to elevate their content without investing in additional subscriptions or complex software.