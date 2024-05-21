Google Photos opens up Magic Editor and other AI image-editing tools to everyone
Google Photos is expanding the availability of its powerful photo editing tools, including the popular Magic Editor, to a wider audience. This move, which was initially announced last month, is now gradually becoming a reality for many users of Pixel smartphones.
According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google Photos users can now access an array of AI-powered tools, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Unblur, and various photo and video enhancements, without requiring a Google One subscription. This development is part of Google's broader effort to democratize advanced photo editing capabilities and make them accessible to a larger user base.
This expansion of access is great news for those with older Google phones or non-Google phones who would like to try out these AI editing features without having to sign up for Google One. By removing the subscription requirement for these tools, Google is empowering users to enhance their photos and videos with ease, irrespective of their technical expertise or subscription status. This move is expected to be well-received by users who seek to elevate their content without investing in additional subscriptions or complex software.
Magic Editor, which was originally introduced with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, allows users to easily modify photos by moving, resizing, or erasing elements, as well as applying different styles and effects. With a simple tap, circle, or brush selection, users can make precise adjustments to their images, and the zoom function enhances this capability further. The tool also offers contextual presets like Sky, Golden hour, and Stylized to provide a range of creative options.
While Google is extending access to these tools to all Android and iOS users, there are some limitations in place. Users will be able to save up to 10 edited photos per month using Magic Editor. To exceed this limit, a Google One Premium (2+TB) plan or a Pixel smartphone is required. Additionally, Android users will need to meet specific hardware requirements, including Android OS 8.0 or higher, 4GB of RAM, and a 64-bit chipset.
