Google Photos expands many of its AI photo editing features to all Android and iOS users for free

Additionally, Google Photos users on Android and iOS will be able to use Magic Editor, the generative AI tool that can do more complex photo edits, for free with up to 10 saves per month. Now, if you want to go beyond those ten free Magic Editor saves a month, you'll either need a Pixel phone or a Premium Google One Plan of 2TB and above.





To use some of these editing tools, you must first download the editing tool by going to it and tapping "Install". This will require a Wi-Fi connection (preferably) and at least 1GB of device storage. Unfortunately, features such as Audio Eraser, Best Take, and Video Boost are still exclusive to the Pixel 8 series for now.





All of this will start to roll out gradually in mid-May in your Google Photos app. As always, keep in mind that Google uses staged rollouts, so there's no telling exactly what day the update will reach your account or device.