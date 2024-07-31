"Show more" in Memories option within Google Photos | Images credit — Android Authority

The recent discoveries in the Google Photos app suggest that Google is actively enhancing the Memories feature, empowering users to personalize their photo feeds further. Alongside the "Show More" option, Google is also exploring a simpler method to hide specific faces directly from photos. This could involve accessing a three-dot menu from a photo, tapping a specific face, and choosing the "Hide" option.These potential updates demonstrate Google's efforts to refining Google Photos by providing users with more tools to curate and control their photo viewing experience. It seems like Google is aiming for a future where users have complete control over whose faces appear in their Memories, fostering a more personalized and enjoyable experience.The exact release date for these features remains unknown, as they were discovered through an APK teardown. However, it's exciting to anticipate the potential they hold for transforming how users engage with their cherished memories on Google Photos.