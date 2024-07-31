Google Photos developing a "Show More" feature that prioritizes faces in Memories
First, they wanted to make it easy for us to hide the faces of those people we don't want to see, and now they want to highlight those that we do. Google Photos is reportedly working on a "Show More" feature that allows users to prioritize specific faces they cherish, like family members or partners, ensuring those special people appear more frequently in the automatically generated Memories feed.
The "Show More" option is expected to be found in the Collections section, under the People and pets category. By tapping on a specific face and accessing the three-dot menu, users can easily select the "Show More" option to see more of that person in their memories.
The recent discoveries in the Google Photos app suggest that Google is actively enhancing the Memories feature, empowering users to personalize their photo feeds further. Alongside the "Show More" option, Google is also exploring a simpler method to hide specific faces directly from photos. This could involve accessing a three-dot menu from a photo, tapping a specific face, and choosing the "Hide" option.
The exact release date for these features remains unknown, as they were discovered through an APK teardown. However, it's exciting to anticipate the potential they hold for transforming how users engage with their cherished memories on Google Photos.
Back in May, Google Photos had already introduced a "Show Less" option for Memories, enabling users to reduce the appearance of certain faces. The new "Show More" feature complements this functionality, giving users greater control over their photo viewing experience.
"Show more" in Memories option within Google Photos | Images credit — Android Authority
These potential updates demonstrate Google's efforts to refining Google Photos by providing users with more tools to curate and control their photo viewing experience. It seems like Google is aiming for a future where users have complete control over whose faces appear in their Memories, fostering a more personalized and enjoyable experience.
