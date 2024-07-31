Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google Photos developing a "Show More" feature that prioritizes faces in Memories

By
0comments
Google Photos developing a "Show More" feature that prioritizes faces in Memories
First, they wanted to make it easy for us to hide the faces of those people we don't want to see, and now they want to highlight those that we do. Google Photos is reportedly working on a "Show More" feature that allows users to prioritize specific faces they cherish, like family members or partners, ensuring those special people appear more frequently in the automatically generated Memories feed.

Back in May, Google Photos had already introduced a "Show Less" option for Memories, enabling users to reduce the appearance of certain faces. The new "Show More" feature complements this functionality, giving users greater control over their photo viewing experience.

The "Show More" option is expected to be found in the Collections section, under the People and pets category. By tapping on a specific face and accessing the three-dot menu, users can easily select the "Show More" option to see more of that person in their memories.

"Show more" in Memories option within Google Photos | Images credit — Android Authority

The recent discoveries in the Google Photos app suggest that Google is actively enhancing the Memories feature, empowering users to personalize their photo feeds further. Alongside the "Show More" option, Google is also exploring a simpler method to hide specific faces directly from photos. This could involve accessing a three-dot menu from a photo, tapping a specific face, and choosing the "Hide" option.

These potential updates demonstrate Google's efforts to refining Google Photos by providing users with more tools to curate and control their photo viewing experience. It seems like Google is aiming for a future where users have complete control over whose faces appear in their Memories, fostering a more personalized and enjoyable experience.

The exact release date for these features remains unknown, as they were discovered through an APK teardown. However, it's exciting to anticipate the potential they hold for transforming how users engage with their cherished memories on Google Photos.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless