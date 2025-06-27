Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Google Photos just got an update that changes how HDR photos are edited

A new tool lets you keep HDR detail intact while editing — and even upgrades SDR photos

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of Android device with Google Photos app
Google has rolled out a new update for the Photos app that improves how both HDR and SDR images are edited. The goal is to help users keep more of the original detail in their photos, especially when editing images taken in high dynamic range.

Photos shot in HDR now keep their full dynamic range and HDR metadata, even after using editing tools like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, or Portrait Light. This means the contrast and brightness in the photo should still look accurate after editing, which wasn't always the case before.

Google is also adding a new tool called "Ultra HDR" that lets users control how bright an image appears. At the same time, the previous "HDR" slider has been renamed to "Tone," which better describes its role in adjusting contrast and exposure. These changes should make the editing process a bit clearer for users who want to fine-tune their photos.

The new "Ultra HDR" and "Tone" tools in Google Photos. | Images credit — PhoneArena

One of the more notable changes is the ability to enhance SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) photos to appear more like HDR. This feature uses machine learning to boost highlights, deepen contrast, and improve the overall clarity of older photos or those not originally taken in HDR. While it doesn't turn them into true HDR files, the result is designed to look more vivid on compatible screens.

When comparing this to the Photos app on iOS, Google's approach offers more manual control. On iPhones, HDR processing happens automatically with limited editing tools afterward. Apple does preserve HDR metadata, but it doesn't let users convert SDR to HDR or adjust the look of HDR photos to the same extent. In that sense, Google's update gives users more flexibility in how their photos appear.

These improvements follow a broader trend of using AI in mobile photo editing, especially on Pixel devices. While some features like Magic Editor aim to make big changes to a photo, this HDR update is more about keeping photo quality consistent after minor edits.

In my opinion, this update adds more options without changing how the app works at its core. Some users may need time to get used to the renamed tools, but for those with HDR-capable displays, these improvements could make a noticeable difference in how photos look after editing.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber •

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless