Samsung's next smart alert might change how you track packages

Now Brief could soon notify you of delivery-related messages, based on hidden code in Samsung Messages.

By
0comments
Samsung Android One UI
Composite image of the Now Brief on a Samsung device
Samsung may be planning to expand its Now Brief feature with new delivery-related alerts. According to an APK teardown of the Samsung Messages app (version 16.1.10.7), there are signs that the app could soon notify users when they receive messages about package deliveries.

Now Brief first appeared with One UI 7 and has slowly gained more functions. Just recently, it was reported that Samsung is working on adding alerts for parking locations, smart home updates, and battery warnings for connected wearables. Now, delivery message notifications could be the next feature in line.

The latest findings come from strings of code found inside the Samsung Messages app. One line reads, "You got webp%2$d messages today about a delivery%3$s," while another references, "%d unread messages, including 1 package delivery message." These messages suggest that Now Brief will not only surface package-related updates but also count how many such messages were received that day.

This could be helpful for people who want to stay on top of deliveries without constantly checking their apps or emails. Whether it's a new gadget or a personal order, being alerted directly through Now Brief could make the process more convenient.


However, it's worth noting that these findings are based on an APK teardown, which looks at unreleased code hidden inside an app. These features are often experimental and may never make it to a public release.

This possible update also comes after Samsung previously said its Messages app would eventually be shut down. Despite that, new features continue to show up. Some of the other features being worked on include birthday reminders, live location sharing, emoji and sticker reactions, and alerts from the Now Bar about suspicious or blocked messages.

If Samsung moves forward with these updates, Now Brief could become a more useful daily tool. It has already shifted from just showing calendar and weather info to offering a wider range of smart alerts.

We'll have to wait and see whether delivery alerts will be included in a future update. But the continued development around Now Brief and the Messages app suggests Samsung is still looking for ways to improve its software experience, even if some of these tools stay behind the scenes for now.

