Google Photos adding option to tailor your memories based on your activity

Memories carousel inside of the Google Photos app | Image credit: Google

How to activate or deactivate activity-based personalization

For now, it appears that setting can only be accessed from the web version of Google Photos, although it isn't appearing for everyone yet. That said, the Memories carousel is present on both the web and mobile (Android and iOS) versions of the app, so whatever setting you choose for it will affect your experience throughout.To check if the feature has rolled out to you and to tweak it, you'll need to head to photos.google.com on your computer, then click on "Settings" at the top right of the page. From there, you'll need to scroll down to the "Memories" sub-section to find the "Activity-based personalization" toggle, which should be grouped with the "Time-based memories" and "Themed memories" toggles for featured memories.Google Photos is a great app for backing up and enjoying photos and videos, and this new feature joins a range of options already available to personalize your experience. It's great to see that the app continues to get better and offer more options to those who choose it as the keeper of their previous memories.