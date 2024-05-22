Google Pay streamlines online shopping with new features

Credit: Google









Finally, Google Pay has revamped its autofill feature on Chrome and Android. Users can now verify their card details using biometric authentication methods like fingerprints, face scans, or PINs, instead of manually entering their security code. This update aims to make the checkout process faster and more secure. Additionally, users can set up device unlock, which requires them to unlock their device before their full card details are revealed, adding an extra layer of security.





These new features are a welcome addition for online shoppers, providing a more secure, convenient, and rewarding checkout experience. By addressing common pain points and offering practical solutions, Google Pay continues to evolve as a valuable tool for consumers in the digital marketplace.

Another significant update is the expansion of "buy now, pay later" options. This increasingly popular payment option is now available on more merchant sites and Android apps across the U.S. Shoppers can link their existing buy now, pay later accounts or sign up with a provider during checkout.