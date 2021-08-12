Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Apps Google Wear

New Google Pay and Messages apps coming to current Wear OS smartwatches

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
New Google Pay and Messages apps coming to current Wear OS smartwatches
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 will benefit from a bucketload of improvements when it comes to software. Spotify recently revealed that it will bring offline listening to its Wear OS app on both Android and iOS devices, but that the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first to use this feature.

Google is doing something similar with the new YouTube Music and Google Maps apps, which will only be available on newer Wear OS smartwatch models like the Galaxy Watch 4. Two other apps that will be coming to the Galaxy Watch 4, Google Pay and Messages, will receive updates on the older Wear OS 2 smartwatches.

The new Google Pay app will be released with expanded support for 16 new countries including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, and United Arab Emirates.

The updated Messages by Google app will allow Wear OS users to receive messages and reply directly from their wrists without needing to take out their phones. The Messages app on the Wear OS will sync with Android phones.

Aside from these two updated apps, Wear OS 2.0 smartwatches will also get a handful of third-party experiences in the coming weeks, including Calm, Komoot, Period Tracker, Sleep Cycle, Spotify, and Strava. Of course, these will also be available on the new Wear OS 3 smartwatches, which will also get the new YouTube Music app and the redesigned Google Maps app.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Another iPhone 13 report tips bigger batteries, same prices, more efficient A15 Bionic
Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon offers subscribers up to one year of AMC+ streaming for free
Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft’s Outlook for Android and iOS will no longer sync with Facebook calendar
Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G detailed in full ahead of release
Google’s new YouTube Music, Google Maps for Wear OS won’t come to older smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google’s new YouTube Music, Google Maps for Wear OS won’t come to older smartwatches
Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera: All you need to know
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera: All you need to know
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless