Google Pay may be able to help you chose the best card for online purchases
Google is ready now to revive its Google Wallet, and the company was happy to show it off during Google I/O. However, the Mountain View tech giant is also looking to making Google Pay a better option for Android users. 9to5Google reports that during a developer session on Google Pay, the tech giant talked about a potential feature that will show you which credit cards have the best rewards for your purchase.
Google seems to definitely not be done with the idea of Google Pay. As you may know, in 2021, the company relaunched Google Pay with a focus on money management, as well as the option to get rewards and cashback on your purchase, but the initiative didn't go too well.
Despite that, there's no information or any indication that Google has decided to go for this feature and that it has included it in its roadmap. However, if the Mountain View tech giant is able to do that, such credit card rewards would be extremely useful and profitable.
One important thing to mention here is that such credit card rewards programs is that useful and profitable if you use it correctly. However, it actually takes a lot of research and work in order to do that.
Let's look at some possible use cases. For example, in the future Google Pay can direct you to use one card while booking a flight, and another for its extended warranty while buying a new smartphone. And if Google makes this feature a reality, it will indeed make it stand out over alternatives.
In the video below, you can watch the entire session, and the segment about Google Pay's ability to predict and inform you on the best card to use for a purchase starts from the 6-th minute.
During the same developer session, Apana also talked about other features that Google is using to enrich the Google Pay experience. One of the new things is that Google Pay is getting the useful and security-focused Virtual Cards feature. The feature is focused on security and privacy, and it replaces the user's actual credit card number with a virtual one to protect the user (and the money!) from fraudulent websites. On top of that, the checkout form will be filled in automatically on Chrome (for Android and Desktop), so you don't have to waste time manually inputting the card number to complete your purchase.
Google Pay is going to get smarter in the future
For the moment, Google has not shared any additional information on the project, and we'll have to wait and see how it will go. Nevertheless, it is an exciting possibility and here's to hoping Google can make this feature work.
Google Pay is getting better and better
During the same developer session, Apana also talked about other features that Google is using to enrich the Google Pay experience. One of the new things is that Google Pay is getting the useful and security-focused Virtual Cards feature. The feature is focused on security and privacy, and it replaces the user's actual credit card number with a virtual one to protect the user (and the money!) from fraudulent websites. On top of that, the checkout form will be filled in automatically on Chrome (for Android and Desktop), so you don't have to waste time manually inputting the card number to complete your purchase.
The Virtual Cards feature should be available in users in the US with Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Capital One sometime in the summer.
