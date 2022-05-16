Google Pay may be able to help you chose the best card for online purchases

Google Pay is going to get smarter in the future









Google Pay is getting better and better

During the same developer session, Apana also talked about other features that Google is using to enrich the Google Pay experience. One of the new things is that Google Pay is getting the useful and security-focused Virtual Cards feature. The feature is focused on security and privacy, and it replaces the user's actual credit card number with a virtual one to protect the user (and the money!) from fraudulent websites. On top of that, the checkout form will be filled in automatically on Chrome (for Android and Desktop), so you don't have to waste time manually inputting the card number to complete your purchase.







The Virtual Cards feature should be available in users in the US with Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Capital One sometime in the summer.

