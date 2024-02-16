Is Google bundling Google One and Nest Aware? Global price hike for Nest Aware on the horizon



"Video history and intelligent alerts" are highlighted as the primary benefits. The interpretation of the discovered strings suggests that Google One subscribers may receive the base Nest Aware plan, priced at $8 per month or $80 annually, offering 30 days of event-based video history.



Nest Aware Plus, providing 60 days of event history and up to 10 days of 24/7 video history, could potentially be offered as an "addon." The current standalone cost for Nest Aware Plus is $15 per month or $150 annually.



The specific Google One plan that will include this perk is yet to be determined. It seems that AI Premium, priced at $19.99 and above, would be the most suitable option. The integration of Nest Aware could potentially enhance the value of the AI Premium plan. The $9.99 Premium plan with 2 TB might be considered too low in price for the addition of Nest Aware unless a price increase is on the horizon.



On the topic of price increases, Google is implementing a price hike for its Nest Aware subscription internationally. The previously announced Nest Aware price increase for the US is now being extended to other regions, including Canada and Japan.



In Canada, Nest Aware Plus is rising from CA$16 to CA$20 per month and now carries an annual cost of CA$200, while the base plan is set at CA$10 per month or $100 annually. This adjustment will take effect on the next Nest Aware bill occurring on or after March 25, 2024.