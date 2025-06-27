Google’s new app might stop you from making your next regretful purchase
It’s still in the early stage, but it could make the “buy and return” cycle a thing of the past.
There’s a new app from Google and this one is all about saving you from those regretful online purchases. You know, the ones you return right after trying them on because they just didn’t look right?
Earlier this year, Google Shopping introduced virtual try-ons for clothes using your own photo – and now, Doppl takes that to a whole new level. The new experimental app builds on that tech, letting you try on outfits using photos or even screenshots.
But it doesn’t stop there – Doppl also uses AI to turn static outfit images into short videos. So, instead of just seeing how something might look in a still photo, you get a more dynamic, realistic feel for the outfit in motion. That is a pretty big upgrade from traditional virtual try-ons.
Doppl is still in its experimental phase under Google Labs, so don’t expect perfection just yet. The fit, textures and how the clothes look might not always be spot on. But that’s the whole point of Labs – test things out, get feedback, and improve from there.
Right now, Doppl is only available in the US for both iOS and Android.
And sure, some fashion retailer apps already let you virtually try on clothes, but Doppl feels different. It’s not tied to any one brand, it gives you way more freedom to test looks. Plus, the AI video feature makes a big difference. Being able to see how an outfit moves on your body could help you decide if you really like it – before it ends up sitting in a return box.
Try on outfits using AI – no dressing room required
Earlier this year, Google Shopping introduced virtual try-ons for clothes using your own photo – and now, Doppl takes that to a whole new level. The new experimental app builds on that tech, letting you try on outfits using photos or even screenshots.
If you spot a look you love on Instagram, your favorite creator or even in a thrift shop window, just snap a pic, upload it to Doppl and you’ll see how it might look on you.
But it doesn’t stop there – Doppl also uses AI to turn static outfit images into short videos. So, instead of just seeing how something might look in a still photo, you get a more dynamic, realistic feel for the outfit in motion. That is a pretty big upgrade from traditional virtual try-ons.
Video credit – Google
You can also save and share your looks, which is going to be huge for content creators. Imagine showing off endless outfits you never even bought. I believe Reels and TikToks are about to be packed with Doppl-created fashion videos – because why not flex a fresh look without spending a dime?
It’s early, but the potential is big
Doppl is still in its experimental phase under Google Labs, so don’t expect perfection just yet. The fit, textures and how the clothes look might not always be spot on. But that’s the whole point of Labs – test things out, get feedback, and improve from there.
Right now, Doppl is only available in the US for both iOS and Android.
And sure, some fashion retailer apps already let you virtually try on clothes, but Doppl feels different. It’s not tied to any one brand, it gives you way more freedom to test looks. Plus, the AI video feature makes a big difference. Being able to see how an outfit moves on your body could help you decide if you really like it – before it ends up sitting in a return box.
So, it could also be a win for sustainability. Fewer blind buys and fewer returns mean less waste. That said, generating all these AI videos… you know, that does take some serious computing power. Still, it’s a cool glimpse at how far Google’s AI has come and how it’s starting to show up in everyday things like how we shop.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: