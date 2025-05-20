Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Google wants us to use AI to buy and try on clothes

New tools in Google Search help you shop smarter — and maybe even more confidently

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Header image of Google shopping with AI
Google is giving online shopping a big upgrade with the help of AI. At Google I/O 2025, the company showed off new features designed to make it easier to find what you’re looking for, decide what to buy, and even see how clothes might look on you before you place an order.

The new experience, which is part of AI Mode, combines Google’s Gemini AI with the Shopping Graph, which now includes over 50 billion product listings. You can ask broad questions like, "What's a good travel bag for Portland in May?" and AI Mode will take into account things like weather and travel needs. Then, it shows you products that match — all in a visual panel that updates as you keep refining your search.

Shopping with AI. | Video credit — Google

Once you've found something you like, a new checkout tool helps you get it at the right time and price. You can tap "track price" on any listing and choose the size, color, and how much you're willing to spend. If the price drops, you'll get a notification. And if you’re ready to buy, just tap "buy for me" and Google will handle checkout using Google Pay. Google says this agentic checkout will be rolling out in the U.S. in the coming months.

Google is also trying to solve one of the biggest challenges of online clothes shopping: figuring out how something will actually look on you. The new virtual try-on feature lets you upload a full-body photo and see how different clothes will look on your body. It uses a special model that understands how fabrics stretch, fold, and hang on different body types. You can try on shirts, pants, dresses and more, then save the look or share it with friends.

Trying on clothes with AI. | Video credit — Google


To try it, head to Search Labs in the U.S. and opt in to the experiment. From there, just tap the "try it on" icon on product listings, upload a photo of yourself, and see how things look in seconds.

I have to admit that this update has piqued my curiosity, and not just because I love shopping. I can already imagine how much time this tool with save me just by having the capability to try things on from the comfort of my home. Anyone that's ever purchased a clothing item online, only to then realize that it just doesn't sit right, knows the struggle. Hopefully, this will be end of that.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless