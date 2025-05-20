Google wants us to use AI to buy and try on clothes





Shopping with AI. | Video credit — Google

Once you've found something you like, a new checkout tool helps you get it at the right time and price. You can tap "track price" on any listing and choose the size, color, and how much you're willing to spend. If the price drops, you'll get a notification. And if you’re ready to buy, just tap "buy for me" and Google will handle checkout using Google Pay. Google says this agentic checkout will be rolling out in the U.S. in the coming months.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Trying on clothes with AI. | Video credit — Google



To try it,

Once you've found something you like, a new checkout tool helps you get it at the right time and price. You can tap "track price" on any listing and choose the size, color, and how much you're willing to spend. If the price drops, you'll get a notification. And if you’re ready to buy, just tap "buy for me" and Google will handle checkout using Google Pay. Google says this agentic checkout will be rolling out in the U.S. in the coming months.Google is also trying to solve one of the biggest challenges of online clothes shopping: figuring out how something will actually look on you. The new virtual try-on feature lets you upload a full-body photo and see how different clothes will look on your body. It uses a special model that understands how fabrics stretch, fold, and hang on different body types. You can try on shirts, pants, dresses and more, then save the look or share it with friends.To try it, head to Search Labs in the U.S. and opt in to the experiment. From there, just tap the "try it on" icon on product listings, upload a photo of yourself, and see how things look in seconds.





I have to admit that this update has piqued my curiosity, and not just because I love shopping. I can already imagine how much time this tool with save me just by having the capability to try things on from the comfort of my home. Anyone that's ever purchased a clothing item online, only to then realize that it just doesn't sit right, knows the struggle. Hopefully, this will be end of that.