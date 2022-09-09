Google might be developing a Pro version of its upcoming tablet
During this year's Google I/O event, Google teased a first-of-its-kind Pixel tablet. However, it appears that this may not be the tech giant's only tablet in development. In a teardown of the Android 13 QPR1 Beta installation file, 9to5Google discovered that Google might be developing a "Pro" version of its new Pixel device.
Furthermore, 9to5Google also shares that Google sometimes shortens "tangor" to "t6" and that the new Android 13 Beta mentions the codename "t6pro," which most likely is the shortened version of "tangorpro."
At the moment, one of the known main differences between Google's two tablets is that the Pro version may not have the same rear camera sensor as the regular model. Furthermore, the Pro model might also have a better and larger screen. And since it will probably be designed to be used mostly for work, Google might even decide to offer accessories like a keyboard for its Pro tablet. Of course, all these are only speculations at this point.
The rumor mill thinks that the regular model will probably be more of a budget-friendly tablet with not that great specs. If it comes out correct, a pumped-up Pro version of Google's upcoming tablet will be something that those who use their tablets for more than just browsing through their socials and binging YouTube.
We think it's very likely for Google to announce its new tablets during its hardware event this October. So, we guess that we will learn more about these two new devices soon.
In their teardown, the people from 9to5Google found the interesting word "tangorpro." Now, we know that the codename of Google's regular Pixel tablet is "tangor," so we think it's pretty safe to say that "tangorpro" is most likely the codename of an upcoming Pro version of that same Pixel tablet.
Furthermore, 9to5Google also shares that Google sometimes shortens "tangor" to "t6" and that the new Android 13 Beta mentions the codename "t6pro," which most likely is the shortened version of "tangorpro."
Unfortunately, there is no information about the possible specs of that Pixel Pro tablet. Judging by the Pro label, it will surely be more powerful than the regular version, but sadly, little is known about Google's upcoming tablets.
At the moment, one of the known main differences between Google's two tablets is that the Pro version may not have the same rear camera sensor as the regular model. Furthermore, the Pro model might also have a better and larger screen. And since it will probably be designed to be used mostly for work, Google might even decide to offer accessories like a keyboard for its Pro tablet. Of course, all these are only speculations at this point.
The rumor mill thinks that the regular model will probably be more of a budget-friendly tablet with not that great specs. If it comes out correct, a pumped-up Pro version of Google's upcoming tablet will be something that those who use their tablets for more than just browsing through their socials and binging YouTube.
We think it's very likely for Google to announce its new tablets during its hardware event this October. So, we guess that we will learn more about these two new devices soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: