Google Messages to get major fix for group photos
Up Next:
Google has been quietly working on a significant improvement for its Messages app. According to a recent report, a new feature is in the works that will transform how photos are sent and received within RCS (Rich Communication Services) messages.
Currently, when users send multiple photos in a single RCS message, each photo is sent individually, cluttering the chat and making it difficult to follow the conversation. However, a recent APK teardown revealed that Google is finally addressing this issue.
While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact release date for this feature, it's clear that Google is committed to improving the Messages app and making it a more competitive and user-friendly alternative to other messaging platforms. Users can look forward to a more streamlined and enjoyable photo-sharing experience in the near future.
Currently, when users send multiple photos in a single RCS message, each photo is sent individually, cluttering the chat and making it difficult to follow the conversation. However, a recent APK teardown revealed that Google is finally addressing this issue.
In the upcoming version of Messages (v.20240603), photos sent in a single message will be grouped together in a grid format. This new layout not only provides a cleaner and more organized chat experience but also ensures that text and photos remain connected, making it easier to find the context of each image.
Grouped images in Google Messages RCS chat | Credit: Android Authority
This improvement will apply to messages with two or more photos, so even sending just a couple of pictures will trigger the grid view instead of the current one-by-one delivery. While this feature is not yet available to the public, the code is already present in the app, suggesting that it could be rolled out in the coming weeks.
This is just the latest in a series of updates Google has been making to its Messages app. Recently, the company added the ability to edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending, and it continues to work on expanding RCS availability and features to more users and regions. With this latest photo fix, Google is further enhancing the messaging experience for Android users, making it easier to share and enjoy multimedia content with friends and family.
While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact release date for this feature, it's clear that Google is committed to improving the Messages app and making it a more competitive and user-friendly alternative to other messaging platforms. Users can look forward to a more streamlined and enjoyable photo-sharing experience in the near future.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: