Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Google Messages might show unknown sender names in notifications

By
0comments
Google Messages might show unknown sender names in notifications
Ever wished you could put a name to the unknown sender who's suddenly popping up in your messages? Well, Google seems to be onto something with its latest feature in the works for the Google Messages app. This nifty addition will reportedly display the sender's name right in the text message notification you receive.

Google Messages notifications may soon start displaying names of unknown contacts


According to findings by the tech media outlet Android Authority, Google is shaking things up with notifications for new messages in its latest beta version of the app. If you receive a message from an unknown number, Google will attach the sender's name to the phone number. However, there's a catch – this feature only kicks in if the person has profile discovery enabled.


Profile discovery lets you link your profile photo and name with Google Messages. You can change your Google Account profile and manage what info you share with others by:
 
  1. Open Google Messages.
  2. At the top right, tap your Profile picture.
  3. Tap Messages settings
  4. Select Profile discovery.
  5. Turn Profile discovery on or off.
  6. Next to your profile info, tap Edit.

It's worth noting that displaying the names of unknown senders isn't entirely novel in Google Messages. The platform is simply broadening this functionality by extending it to Android notifications.

Google Messages stands as one of the most widely used messaging apps globally, regularly receiving updates and fresh features. In a recent move, the app began testing a long-press feature, offering a sneak peek into RCS conversations. Additionally, it's exploring innovative ways to inject some personality into your chats, such as allowing you to jazz up your audio message cards with animated emoji backgrounds.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless