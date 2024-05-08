Google Messages will let you add personality to voice recordings

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google Messages, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, is getting a fun upgrade that will add more personality to your voice messages.

Beta testers get the first look


If you are a Google Messages beta tester (version 20240501_RC00), you could be among the first to try out a new audio recorder interface and a feature called Voice Moods.
 
As reported by the Google-focused tech media outlet 9to5Google, the new recorder makes sending voice messages easier than ever. Just tap the microphone button and you're ready to record. Plus, it comes with a built-in noise cancellation feature to make your voice messages crystal clear.


With the new user interface, all you gotta do is tap that microphone button at the bottom to start recording your voice. As you speak, you'll see the waveform capturing your message right away, plus handy controls to pause, stop, or even attach your recording. And for those noisy places, there's a handy on/off switch option, too.

You can also spice things up by picking from one of nine Voice Moods:
 
  • Smiling face with hearts
  • Partying face
  • Rolling on the floor laughing
  • Loudly crying face
  • Enraged face
  • Slightly smiling face
  • Crying face
  • Face with rolling eyes
  • Face with open mouth

With Voice Moods, you can add some personality by adding animated emoji backgrounds to your audio message card. Feeling silly? Send a laughing emoji! Having a bad day? Let your friends know with a crying emoji.


However, if you are not a fan of animations, you can turn them off in your settings and stick with classic static images.
 
If you're itching to test drive these fresh features, make sure your Android phone is rocking the latest Google Messages beta. Keep in mind, though, they might take a bit to hit your device. And while SMS and MMS users will get to enjoy the new recorder design, Voice Moods are reserved for RCS chats, at least for now.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

