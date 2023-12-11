Google Messages may soon allow you to edit sent messages

The evidence found that Google is working on adding a message editing feature is the existence of several new flags to the beta version of the Google Messages app. These flags were added in the beta releases that were released in the last week of November.

Furthermore, while digging into the Google Messages APK code, evidence was found that Google is creating a new table in the messages database to store details of edited messages. This table contains columns for the message ID, latest message ID, original RCS message ID, and timestamps for when the message was edited and received.Currently, message editing is not a part of the RCS standard. However, Google has added features to RCS before that weren't part of the standard, such as end-to-end encryption. It's possible that Google will work to add message editing to the RCS standard in the future.Apple's recent decision to add RCS support to its iMessage application next year, could pave the way for more features like message editing to be added to the standard. This would be very convenient and a major win for users who have been waiting for these features for a long time. Currently, Apple does not plan to support Google's flavor of RCS messaging, but rather the GSMA universal profile which does not include encryption.Unfortunately, there's no official word on when the message editing feature will be released to the public, but given that there are already hidden flags in the beta version of the application, this could potentially be a planned addition for a future Pixel Feature Drop. My hope is that we get to see this released in the first quarter of 2024.