Google Messages begins to roll out a redesigned split-level text field with shortcuts

Google Messages text field before redesign | Credit: Phone Arena

Google Messages text field after redesign | Credit: 9to5Google





The voice recorder feature is also no longer relegated to the sidelines, as it now gets its own button, possibly in preparation for its integration with the Moods feature announced last week. The new split-level interface, with the text field on top and the shortcuts bar below, might come across as jarring at first, but I believe will be beneficial as more features are added and more real estate may be needed for additional shortcuts.





Some early adopters in the Google Messages beta program are already seeing this text field transformation, though wider availability is yet to come. However, with Google actively rolling out the update alongside other noteworthy features announced earlier this week, it's safe to say Google is putting all their weight behind making Google Messages a highly competitive messaging app and not afraid to roll out these changes more widely.