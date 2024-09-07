30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Google Meet gets improved user experience on Android devices

Google Meet logo
Google is redesigning the user experience of people using its app on Android devices. The search giant announced that Google Meet users joining a call from an Android device will now see “a more streamlined, space-efficient experience with edge-to-edge video.”

Besides that, Google is now rolling out a sleeker user interface for meeting controls, as well as clearer indicators for information such as the meeting title.

As seen in the screenshots released by Google, all the meeting controls are placed in a box along with other functions like video on/off, mic toggle, overflow menu, wave, and end button.

Google Meet's new user experience | Screenshot credit: Google

Google will probably continue to fine-tune the improved user experience in the coming months, but the more recent update does indeed provide a better calling experience for those using Android devices.

As far as availability is concerned, Google confirmed that the improved users experience for Meet users on Android devices has already been rolled out to everyone. 

As per Google’s announcement, this should be available for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
