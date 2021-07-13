Free Gmail users now have a 60-minute group call limit for Google Meet

Free Gmail users will now have a 60-minute limit for group calls

If the organizer wants to extend the meeting, they will have to have a paid Google account from now on. The advertised option is a Workspace Individual subscription for $9.99 a month (available in five countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and soon Australia) and the call can go on for up to a day.





However, the one-on-one calls limit is still 24 hours even for free Gmail users.

