Google brings Meet video calls automatic framing feature to everyone
Google rolled out automatic framing for Meet video calls about two years ago, but this feature was only available for select Google Workspace editions. Starting today, automatic framing is available for all Google Meet users, regardless of whether or not they’re paying for Google Workspace.
So, what exactly is automatic framing? Every once in a while, some meeting participants might be less visible than others due to their camera placement. Google Meet introduced automatic framing back in 2022 to help ensure equal visibility for all participants.
Besides that, Google Meet will continuously keep users centered when using a virtual background just to make sure that the background is fixed and not constantly reframing which can be distracting.
According to Google, the automatic framing feature will be enabled by default, but it can be turned off by the user at any time. As far as the rollout is concerned, this is now being deployed and should take about 15 days for everyone enrolled in the Rapid Release domains to get it.
As mentioned earlier, automatic framing for Google Meet video calls is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.
The automatic framing happens only once, so there will be no motion distractions that would divert attention from the content of the meeting. Moreover, Google Meet users can manually reframe the video at any time from the settings.
Google Meet video calls automatic framing | Image credits: Google
On the other hand, Scheduled Release domains won’t be getting it until December 2 at the earliest. All Google Meet users should enjoy the benefits of automatic framing by December 17.
