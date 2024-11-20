Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Google brings Meet video calls automatic framing feature to everyone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Meet logo
Google rolled out automatic framing for Meet video calls about two years ago, but this feature was only available for select Google Workspace editions. Starting today, automatic framing is available for all Google Meet users, regardless of whether or not they’re paying for Google Workspace.

So, what exactly is automatic framing? Every once in a while, some meeting participants might be less visible than others due to their camera placement. Google Meet introduced automatic framing back in 2022 to help ensure equal visibility for all participants.

The automatic framing happens only once, so there will be no motion distractions that would divert attention from the content of the meeting. Moreover, Google Meet users can manually reframe the video at any time from the settings.

Besides that, Google Meet will continuously keep users centered when using a virtual background just to make sure that the background is fixed and not constantly reframing which can be distracting.

Google Meet video calls automatic framing | Image credits: Google

According to Google, the automatic framing feature will be enabled by default, but it can be turned off by the user at any time. As far as the rollout is concerned, this is now being deployed and should take about 15 days for everyone enrolled in the Rapid Release domains to get it.

On the other hand, Scheduled Release domains won’t be getting it until December 2 at the earliest. All Google Meet users should enjoy the benefits of automatic framing by December 17.

As mentioned earlier, automatic framing for Google Meet video calls is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless