Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community





The alert asks whether the cops are still at the same location where they were spotted by a Waze user. There is a "Yes" button and a "No" button that Google Maps users can respond with. If you see this notification you can take appropriate action immediately or dismiss it by tapping the "X" button. After a little time goes by, the alert disappears so as not to get in the way of the map. This feature has not been widely disseminated as most Google Maps users have yet to see it.





Google and Waze continue to operate as two separate operations; considering that both have survived while being owned by Google for more than a decade, there seems to be no reason to totally combine Google Maps and Waze as each mapping and navigation app has its fans. But there is now more of an overlap as Google Maps users will now receive incident reports from those employing Waze.





You might recall that last week we told you that Google replaced the "Speed Trap" option that Google Maps users could share with others using the app's incident report. Instead of "Speed Trap," Google Maps users can now be warned about police presence in a certain area by receiving a more inclusive "Police" alert. By changing the name of the warning from "Speed Trap" to "Police," Google Maps users are told to look out for not just a speed trap but also a traffic stop and more.









Many wonder how long Google will keep Google Maps and Waze as two separate mapping and navigation apps. Google Maps is known for getting users from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely while also recommending places to stay the night, landmarks to see, places to dine, and where you can find entertainment. Waze is more of a community that is focused on the journey getting you from "A" to "B" the quickest way possible.