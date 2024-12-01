Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community

By
A Pixel handset shows the Google Maps application showing off a route between two points.
As many of you know, Google owns both Google Maps and Waze. Google paid $1.3 billion back in 2013 for the crowdsourced navigation app and website. Over the years Google has shared some of the best features found on Waze with Google Maps and now it is happening again. Reddit subscriber Truckin_18 shared an image from Google Maps alerting drivers to a police presence ahead. The alert points out that the warning comes from Waze drivers. 

The alert asks whether the cops are still at the same location where they were spotted by a Waze user. There is a "Yes" button and a "No" button that Google Maps users can respond with. If you see this notification you can take appropriate action immediately or dismiss it by tapping the "X" button. After a little time goes by, the alert disappears so as not to get in the way of the map. This feature has not been widely disseminated as most Google Maps users have yet to see it.

Google and Waze continue to operate as two separate operations; considering that both have survived while being owned by Google for more than a decade, there seems to be no reason to totally combine Google Maps and Waze as each mapping and navigation app has its fans. But there is now more of an overlap as Google Maps users will now receive incident reports from those employing Waze.

You might recall that last week we told you that Google replaced the "Speed Trap" option that Google Maps users could share with others using the app's incident report. Instead of "Speed Trap," Google Maps users can now be warned about police presence in a certain area by receiving a more inclusive "Police" alert. By changing the name of the warning from "Speed Trap" to "Police," Google Maps users are told to look out for not just a speed trap but also a traffic stop and more.

A notification alert sent to Google Maps users based on a Waze incident report.
Google Maps Police alert based on crowdsourced data from Waze users." | Image credit-Truckin_18

Many wonder how long Google will keep Google Maps and Waze as two separate mapping and navigation apps. Google Maps is known for getting users from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely while also recommending places to stay the night, landmarks to see, places to dine, and where you can find entertainment. Waze is more of a community that is focused on the journey getting you from "A" to "B" the quickest way possible.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

