Exciting Google Maps update adds new useful features

Google is adding some exciting new features to the iOS and Android Google Maps app. Let's say you're looking for a winter sweater for the holiday season. Type winter sweater into the search bar at the top of the screen and you'll see locations where you can purchase them. Starting today, this will work with home goods, electronics, and clothing. The information about where you can find, say, winter sweaters, shows stores that sell the item, ratings, the hours that the store is open, and how far it is away from you. You'll also learn if the item is in stock.









The update will also help travelers during the fall and winter by providing real-time updates on delays due to flooded roads and unplowed snow. With this feature, Google Maps users will be able to look for such issues and will be able to report such conditions. In addition, commuters and others will be able to report delays happening on bus or train routes to help riders stay up to date on any delays that would impact their travel.













Gemini is getting integrated with Google Maps. Why not? AI is everywhere and if you need some ideas on late-night activities for a guest staying over, simply ask Google Maps to look up "things to do with friends at night." Gemini will send you some ideas along with reviews. Google has trusted data on 250 million places around the world along with info from the Maps community. Taking advantage of this data can help you enjoy a night out with a visiting friend.



Google Maps is also making it easier to plan your drive before you even hit the road. Get directions to your destination, hit "add stops" and you will see top landmarks, attractions, and scenic spots to stop at along the way. And to make things even better, you can see dining options in advance.









Another update will light up the destination on your screen along with an entrance into the building you're traveling to. You'll also be shown nearby parking lots and reminded to save your parking so that you won't forget where you left your car. Once you've parked your car you can get walking directions to the entrance of your destination building by using Street View or AR walking navigation.









Finally, Immersive View is getting an update. This feature uses AI to show you what navigation on certain routes, parks, and stadiums looks like at different times of day using AI, imagery, and computer vision. The weather expected on the day you are planning to visit will be taken into account. Immersive View is now available for 150 cities globally including Brussels, Kyoto, and Frankfurt. And college campuses are being added as well. Immersive View will now tell you where to park and when to expect a complex turn while you're driving.

