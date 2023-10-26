Google Maps update brings Immersive View for routes to select cities
Google continues to upgrade key features of its app with the help of the AI. Previously announced at Google I/O this year, the AI-powered feature called “Immersive View for routes” is now available in select cities on both Android and iOS devices.
With Immersive View for routes, Google Maps users will be able to see every segment of a route before they start driving, walking or cycling. Google’s new feature uses AI “to fuse billions of Street View and aerial images together to create a rich, digital model of the world.”
Starting today, Immersive View routes is available in the following cities around the world: Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.
Starting this week, deeper Lens integration is coming to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, Sao Paolo and Taipei.
Last but not least, EV drivers on Android and iOS will now see more helpful charging station information starting this week. That includes whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle and whether available chargers are fast, medium, or slow. This feature will start rolling out globally on Android and iOS this week wherever EV charging station info is available.
Instead of seeing a flat route on your screen, you’re now immersed in a multidimensional experience that not only allows you visualize every segment of a route, but also bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, as well as parking.
In addition to bringing Immersive View for routes to select cities, Google announced deeper Lens integration for more accurate navigation. Maps users can now tap the Lens icon in the search bar and lift their phone to find information about nearby ATMs, transit station, restaurants, coffee shops and stores.
