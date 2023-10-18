New accessibility features coming to Google Maps
Google has just revealed a slew of accessibility features coming to its Maps app in the coming weeks on Android and iOS devices, as well as other platforms. Some of these features are rolling out as we speak, while others are supposed to be released later this year.
Starting today, Google is adding a new identity attribute for the disability community on Maps and Search, which should provide customers with more details about a business. For this particular feature, Google has worked with Lavant Consulting and its internal Disability Employee Resource Group.
Next, Google announced that it’s bringing screen reader capabilities in Lens in Maps. Although Lens in Maps has been available for quite some time, Google is making this feature more accessible for people who are blind or low-vision by adding screen reader capabilities.
Another useful accessibility feature rolling out today is the option to request wheelchair-accessible walking routes in Maps. This feature is coming to iOS and Android users globally.
Last but not least, Google is bringing information related to wheelchair-accessible places on Maps to businesses and place pages for Android Auto and cars with Google built in. Starting today, searching for a place in Google Maps and clicking on it will bring up a wheelchair icon if the destination has a step-free entrance, accessible restroom, parking or seating.
Starting today, Google is adding a new identity attribute for the disability community on Maps and Search, which should provide customers with more details about a business. For this particular feature, Google has worked with Lavant Consulting and its internal Disability Employee Resource Group.
Basically, when a business chooses to identify as disabled-owned in its Business Profile, the new attribute will show up on their listings in Maps and Search.
Next, Google announced that it’s bringing screen reader capabilities in Lens in Maps. Although Lens in Maps has been available for quite some time, Google is making this feature more accessible for people who are blind or low-vision by adding screen reader capabilities.
To take advantage of this accessibility feature, simply tap the camera icon in the search bar and lift the phone to receive auditory feedback of the place around you when screen reader is enabled. According to Google, this feature will be coming to iOS today, while Android users will get it later this year.
Another useful accessibility feature rolling out today is the option to request wheelchair-accessible walking routes in Maps. This feature is coming to iOS and Android users globally.
Last but not least, Google is bringing information related to wheelchair-accessible places on Maps to businesses and place pages for Android Auto and cars with Google built in. Starting today, searching for a place in Google Maps and clicking on it will bring up a wheelchair icon if the destination has a step-free entrance, accessible restroom, parking or seating.
Things that are NOT allowed: