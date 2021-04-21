After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
According to autoevolution, Google is making a change to the algorithm used to help navigate drivers from point "A" to point "B" in the fastest time. Sometime later this year, Google will push out an update for Maps that will no longer show users by default the quickest way between two points, but will instead show the most fuel-efficient way to get to point "B" from point "A." The new algorithm will take into account fuel consumption and focus on how much gas is being spent instead of how much time is being used during an automobile outing.
Google is also working on improving how public transportation in being handled on the app. Along with the previous information that Google Maps would display for buses, trains and the subway, an update done on the QT in some regions has resulted in the dissemination of more detailed route information. The bottom line is that those taking public transportation will be able to see step-by-step information along with timing estimates to help give Maps users a more accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA).
