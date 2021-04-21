After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default

According to autoevolution , Google is making a change to the algorithm used to help navigate drivers from point "A" to point "B" in the fastest time. Sometime later this year, Google will push out an update for Maps that will no longer show users by default the quickest way between two points, but will instead show the most fuel-efficient way to get to point "B" from point "A." The new algorithm will take into account fuel consumption and focus on how much gas is being spent instead of how much time is being used during an automobile outing.





If you need to get to your destination ASAP, you will still be able to say "to hell with restricting carbon emissions" and revert back to the older algorithm that will calculate the best route by time. However, by default, the most fuel-efficient route will be shown first to Google Maps users following the appropriate update.





Google is also working on improving how public transportation in being handled on the app. Along with the previous information that Google Maps would display for buses, trains and the subway, an update done on the QT in some regions has resulted in the dissemination of more detailed route information. The bottom line is that those taking public transportation will be able to see step-by-step information along with timing estimates to help give Maps users a more accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA).





Recently, public transportation updates for Google Maps was pushed out for both Lyon and Lille, France. Google is working with the public transportation agencies in different regions to provide the aforementioned enhanced public transportation data. Many large cities throughout the world already have worked with Google on this feature which allows those without a car to benefit from Google Maps.



