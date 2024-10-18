Google Maps tests moving the weather out of the map layer for a simpler look

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Maps is moving the weather to another part of the app in order to provide a cleaner and more simple user experience. Earlier this year, Google Maps started showing the weather in the top-left corner, and it's now getting moved.

Weather used to appear over the map layer. Now, it's moved the weather widget to the "Latest in the area" tab, which is named after the current city, neighborhood, or attraction. This sheet slides up from the bottom when you need it.

When you expand the sheet fully, the weather appears in the top-right corner. Otherwise, it remains in the bottom right.


This change makes the map layer so slightly less cluttered and slightly more easy to digest. Google has also previously simplified the bottom bar and now instead of five tabs on it, you get just three.

Well, although the change makes the app simpler, it's a bit bothersome if you're used to quickly glancing at the temperature and condition of the weather from the map.

This change is currently live in the beta channel with Google Maps version 11.151.x, and it is not yet available to the public.

I am usually a fan of simplified designs, and I generally find Google Maps a little bit too cluttered for my taste. I tend to favor other navigation apps such as Waze and Apple Maps mainly due to this issue: there is a thing like "too much info that could be helpful at some point". So, I'm likely to find such changes beneficial.

Previously, Google Maps got incident reporting to Android Auto, a very useful feature, and back in August, got redesigned pins in another effort for a more simple-looking and neat design. I like the trajectory that Google Maps is going and I'm pleased to see these changes being worked on in beta.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

