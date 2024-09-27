Subscribe to access exclusive content
Google Maps on Android Auto gets easier home and work address editing

By
An image of the Android Auto interface
Google Maps on Android Auto is getting a user-friendly makeover, making it simpler than ever to manage and use your home and work addresses. These handy presets have been a part of Google Maps for a while, but using them on car displays via platforms like Android Auto wasn't always straightforward. Google has been actively improving this experience.

Earlier this year, they introduced the option to edit home or work addresses right from the Android Auto settings menu. Now, they're taking it a step further by showcasing this feature within the Maps' suggest locations page. If you haven't set these locations up yet, you might get a helpful nudge to do so. This proactive approach ensures that even those unfamiliar with the feature become aware of its benefits.

But the improvements don't stop there. They've also revamped the interface for setting these addresses directly on your car's screen. You can just type in the address you want – no need to fiddle with your phone or other devices like before. This streamlined process saves time and eliminates distractions while driving, enhancing safety and convenience.

Google Maps' interface to set home and work location. | Images credit — 9to5Google

Google has even been using pop-up reminders to highlight this convenient feature, ensuring that users don't miss out on these helpful updates. These enhancements are particularly valuable for frequent Google Maps users who rely on Android Auto for navigation. It's now much easier to keep your home and work addresses up-to-date, making your daily commute or trips to familiar locations even more seamless. The ability to edit and set these addresses directly on your car's display eliminates the need to switch between devices, providing a more streamlined and efficient experience.

As someone who uses Google Maps on Android Auto regularly, I find these updates incredibly helpful. For someone who may not be too familiar with the interface, this simplifies the navigation process and makes it much easier to get to frequently visited locations, including home and work. I think we can all appreciate the commitment to improving this app's user experience, and these changes are a testament to that.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

