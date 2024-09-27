Google Maps on Android Auto gets easier home and work address editing





Google Maps' interface to set home and work location. | Images credit — 9to5Google

Google Maps on Android Auto is getting a user-friendly makeover, making it simpler than ever to manage and use your home and work addresses. These handy presets have been a part of Google Maps for a while, but using them on car displays via platforms like Android Auto wasn't always straightforward. Google has been actively improving this experience.Earlier this year, they introduced the option to edit home or work addresses right from the Android Auto settings menu. Now, they're taking it a step further by showcasing this feature within the Maps' suggest locations page. If you haven't set these locations up yet, you might get a helpful nudge to do so. This proactive approach ensures that even those unfamiliar with the feature become aware of its benefits.But the improvements don't stop there. They've also revamped the interface for setting these addresses directly on your car's screen. You can just type in the address you want – no need to fiddle with your phone or other devices like before. This streamlined process saves time and eliminates distractions while driving, enhancing safety and convenience.