Another change is being made to iOS and Android versions of Google Maps

What apps do you really and truly need on your phone? One app that is found at the top of everyone's list is Google Maps. With an estimated billion people a month using Google Maps, the app is one that does much more than navigate you from point "A" to point "B." With Google Maps, once you arrive at "B" you can find a place to stay overnight, a place to dine, where to get entertained, and more.





Recent changes to Google Maps added support for Gemini, moved weather info from smack dab in the middle of the screen to the bottom of the screen, and changed the theme of the app to teal . Another change to Google Maps relates to the version number of the app. Before the change, you might see the version number of the Android version of Google Maps listed as something like 11.144.01045. The 11 would be the major version number. The last time this was changed was 2021 when it was moved to version 11 from 10.





Settings > Apps . Scroll down to Maps and tap on it. This takes you to the App info page. Scroll down to the very bottom of the page to see the Android version number for Google Maps. It should be pointed out that the iOS version of Google Maps uses a different system. The version number for the Google Maps app on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18 .2 beta 4 is 6.142.0.91970. You can find the version numbers for Google Maps on Android by going to. Scroll down to Maps and tap on it. This takes you to the App info page. Scroll down to the very bottom of the page to see the Android version number for Google Maps.









On iOS, you can find the version number for Google Maps by opening the app on your iPhone and tapping the profile icon on the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen. Press on Settings > About, terms & privacy at the bottom of the screen and you'll see the Version number.









