Google is adding a feature to the Android version of Maps that the iOS app has had for four years

The iOS version of Google Maps has had a feature for some time that is not available on the Android version of the app. Apple iPhone users have been able to see real-time local weather conditions on Google Maps for nearly four years now. And now weather is coming to the Android variant of the app. This comes from a new focus on weather by Google which changed the UI of the weather feature inside the Android version of the Google app . It also is rumored to be developing a stand-alone weather app for Android.













The weather information on the Android version of Google Maps appears as a chip showing the temperature underneath the search chip carousel. Tap on it and a window opens showing the current temperature in the area, the local conditions, the high and low temperatures for the day, the hourly forecast, and the air quality. Google is in the early stages of adding the weather information to the Android version of Google Maps and one person who spotted the feature shared a screenshot with Google News on Telegram









Let's return to the redesigned Material You Weather UI within the Google app which is just rolling out now to Pixel users. You can create a home screen icon for this by opening the Google app on your Pixel phone while the Discover tab is running. Scroll the carousel until you get to the rectangle with your local temperature inside and tap on it. That will bring up the new weather UI. Tap the three-dot menu icon and from the pop-up menu, tap on add to home screen and an icon showing the sun with the Google "G" logo will be added to your home screen.





