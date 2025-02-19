Google just made a big change to how iPhone users access Gemini
Last year, Google introduced its AI, Gemini, to the iPhone, initially through integration with the Google app. It wasn't until November 2024 that a dedicated Gemini app for iOS was released. However, the Gemini feature within the Google app for iOS remained available – at least until now.
Now that the Gemini app for iOS has been around for a while, Google has officially removed Gemini from the Google app on iPhone. If you want to use it, you'll now need to download the standalone app. Google informed iOS users about the change through an email.
That kind of functionality, however, is something Apple is expected to bring with the upgraded Siri – whenever it finally lands on the iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 series.
We're making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS. Gemini is now available as its own app, and that's now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store.
– Google, February 2025
If you attempt to use the Gemini feature in the Google app on iOS now, it'll prompt you to grab the Gemini app instead.
You can no longer access Gemini from the Google app on iOS. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Google says the Gemini app for iOS offers everything the Google app did – and then some. With it, you can, for example, generate AI-powered images, plan trips, get summaries and even link Gemini to services like YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and Search to handle tasks more efficiently.
The standalone app marks a big step for Google's AI assistant, solidifying its presence on iPhones. For Apple users, it means a more seamless and dedicated Gemini experience, though it still doesn't match its deeper integration on Android, where it can be the default assistant and pull info from your screen.
