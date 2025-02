Google just made a big change to how iPhone users access Gemini

If you attempt to use the Gemini feature in the Google app on iOS now, it'll prompt you to grab the Gemini app instead.

You can no longer access Gemini from the Google app on iOS. | Screenshot by PhoneArena



Google says the Gemini app for iOS offers everything the Google app did – and then some. With it, you can, for example, generate AI-powered images, plan trips, get summaries and even link Gemini to services like YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and Search to handle tasks more efficiently.The standalone app marks a big step for Google's AI assistant, solidifying its presence on iPhones. For Apple users, it means a more seamless and dedicated Gemini experience, though it still doesn't match its deeper integration on Android, where it can be the default assistant and pull info from your screen.That kind of functionality, however, is something Apple is expected to bring with the upgraded Siri – whenever it finally lands on the iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 series.