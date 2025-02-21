Google just gave some Fitbit trackers a new superpower

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Image of the Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Fitbit users are getting some helpful new features thanks to a recent firmware update. This update applies to several models, including the Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4. The most notable addition is a set of new status indicators that appear on the device's screen. These small icons provide at-a-glance information about the tracker's current state.

The new status indicators on the Fitbit devices address a common user frustration: not knowing at a glance if certain settings are active. For example, it's easy to accidentally turn on "do not disturb" mode and then miss important notifications. The new indicator will make it clear when this mode is enabled.

Similarly, the low battery warning will help users avoid the annoyance of their tracker dying unexpectedly. The disconnection indicator is also useful, as it alerts users if their device has lost its Bluetooth connection to their phone. This can be especially helpful for people who rely on their trackers to receive notifications or track their location during workouts.

Screenshot of the new Fitbit status indicators
New Fitbit status indicators and what they mean. | Image credit — 9to5Google


These status indicators are designed to be unobtrusive. They appear briefly when the screen is activated and then disappear. However, users can also access them by swiping to the quick settings menu. For those who prefer a cleaner look, the indicators can be disabled entirely in the device's display settings. This level of customization is a welcome feature, as it allows users to tailor the interface to their preferences.

Beyond the status indicators, the update also includes some behind-the-scenes improvements. Specifically, the Charge 6 and Inspire 3 are getting enhanced Bluetooth security features. While the details of these enhancements aren't publicly available, they likely involve improved encryption and authentication protocols.

These kinds of security updates are crucial for protecting user data and preventing unauthorized access to devices. To take advantage of these new security features, users will need to reconnect their trackers to their phones after installing the update. The Fitbit app will guide them through this process.

I've definitely experienced the frustration of accidentally leaving my phone on "do not disturb" or having my fitness tracker die in the middle of the day. These simple status indicators seem like a small thing, but they can make a big difference in terms of usability.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

