Google is rolling out three new features to Google TV's kids profiles
If you are using Google TV in your household and are the parent of a small child, you will be happy to learn that Google TV is becoming even more kid-friendly. As Google announced in a new blog post, it is currently rolling out three new features to its TV platform that will improve kids profiles even further.
Special parent-managed watchlists
If you see a movie or a show that your kid would like, you can now save it to a special parent-managed watchlist on your kid's profile directly from your own account. All you need to do is to click on the movie or show you want to add, press the "watchlist" button, and choose your kid's watchlist.
Kids now receive Google-powered recommendations
With this new feature, Google will now recommend popular movies and TV shows directly on the home screen of your kid's profile. The recommendations, of course, are based on the added apps and the already set rating settings. There is now also a new "hide" button that lets you hide a title from the Popular movies or Popular TV shows rows, in case you don't want your child to watch it. To hide a movie or a show, just press and hold the Select button on the remote and choose "hide."
Google TV now offers a supervised experience on YouTube
YouTube is a platform where you can watch fun videos as well as clips that can help you learn something new. However, because of the wide variety of content, you might want to restrict access to some channels. Now, pre-teens can watch YouTube with their Google TV kids profile. You, as a parent, will have access to parental content settings, which will let you adjust things like the features your kid can use as well as block channels you don't want your child to watch. And all this, you can do directly from the YouTube mobile app.
