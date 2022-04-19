Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think

Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think0
Here's a look at what could be the new "Wallet" interface within Google Play Services. Seems Google Pay is still the branding for contactless payments, but the interface for all your digital cards may be branded as Wallet (back to square one, eh?) pic.twitter.com/ezn3iPMDZa— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022
More screenshots, including a peek at the new Wallet icon. pic.twitter.com/zmHcRs915B— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022
But how will you access this Wallet interface? From Rahman's screenshots, we assume that the new UI will be accessible directly from the Google Pay app. Also, one of the screenshots says, "learn how passes in your Wallet will appear across Google." This may mean that the cards stored in Wallet could be accessible on other Google services as well.
So, if Google Pay already does this, then why bring Wallet back? It seems like a branding choice to make it more obvious which UI does what. Google Pay would be strictly the service we use for payments. And there will be the Google Wallet, where we can manage payment cards, loyalty cards, vouchers, and tickets.
This push to bring back the Wallet branding may also indicate that Google is planning to enhance its functionality — who knows, maybe support for driver’s licenses a-la Apple Wallet?
