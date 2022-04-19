Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think

Here's a look at what could be the new "Wallet" interface within Google Play Services. Seems Google Pay is still the branding for contactless payments, but the interface for all your digital cards may be branded as Wallet (back to square one, eh?) pic.twitter.com/ezn3iPMDZa — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022





More screenshots, including a peek at the new Wallet icon. pic.twitter.com/zmHcRs915B — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022



But wait, isn't Google Pay already doing that? Yeah, it does. According to Rahman, you will continue to use Google Pay to make payments, and Wallet will be where you will keep your cards.

But how will you access this Wallet interface? From Rahman's screenshots, we assume that the new UI will be accessible directly from the Google Pay app. Also, one of the screenshots says, "learn how passes in your Wallet will appear across Google." This may mean that the cards stored in Wallet could be accessible on other Google services as well.



In 2011,



So, if Google Pay already does this, then why bring Wallet back? It seems like a branding choice to make it more obvious which UI does what. Google Pay would be strictly the service we use for payments. And there will be the Google Wallet, where we can manage payment cards, loyalty cards, vouchers, and tickets.



This push to bring back the Wallet branding may also indicate that Google is planning to enhance its functionality — who knows, maybe support for driver’s licenses a-la Apple Wallet? Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

Google Wallet could be making a comeback, but it won't be the way we think (via). On Twitter, Esper's Senior Technical Editor, Mishaal Rahman, posted that Google Wallet is coming back from the dead, not as a standalone app, but as a "Wallet" interface within Google Play Services. The goal of the change is to provide a way to access and manage your payment, transit, and other cards that are part of your digital wallet.