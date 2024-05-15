Google introduces new AI tools for creatives: video-generating Veo, Imagen 3, and Music AI Sandbox

Google unveils Veo, next-gen model for generating video

To further refine the model, Google has collaborated with filmmaker Donald Glover and is inviting a range of filmmakers and creators to experiment with Veo.











Imagen 3: Google's text-to-image model gets a boost

In fact, the images generated by Imagen 3 are incredible. Here are some of the examples shared by Google.







A close up of a sleek wolf perched regally in front of gray background, in a high-resolution photograph with detailed fine details, isolated on a plain stock photo with color grading in the style of a hyper-realistic style.

View from above of beautiful river canyon with trees, showcasing its stunning natural beauty with green mountains and blue waters. The photo captures the vastness of nature's creation in the style of its creation.

Three women stand together laughing, with one woman slightly out of focus in the foreground. The sun is setting behind the women, creating a lens flare and a warm glow that highlights their hair and creates a bokeh effect in the background. The photography style is candid and captures a genuine moment of connection and happiness between friends. The warm light of golden hour lends a nostalgic and intimate feel to the image.

Abstract sketch: A blur of expressive lines and energy captures the dynamic movement of a dancer in a gestural charcoal drawing. Sketch on aged parchment paper.





Musicians are not left out

Google is partnering with musicians, songwriters, and producers for its development of generative music technologies, including Lyria, which is Google's most advanced model for AI music generation.





