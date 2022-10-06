Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google introduces a few useful speech features with the Pixel 7

Google
Google introduces a few useful speech features with the Pixel 7
We can firmly say that Google's speech recognition is very sophisticated and on a really high level. And with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google has improved it even more.

Direct My Call can now predict what the automated call will say


When you call various businesses, like your carrier's hotline, you usually listen to a long automated call that lists different options and slowly directs you to press numbers in order to reach the help line you need. Well, if you have a Pixel 7, you won't need to listen to such listings anymore. When used on Google's latest phones, Direct My Call can now predict what the automated message will say and give you a list of the available options. Furthermore, you can choose the option you want even before it is spoken. Now, how cool and time-saving is that?

Note: Direct My Call is more of a Google Assistant feature, and we suppose it will come to other Tensor-equipped Pixels


Assistant Voice Typing can now automatically suggest emojis


Using your voice to type is the fastest and most convenient way to chat on your phone these days. You just tell it what you want to write, and your voice assistant will type the message for you. And now, on Pixel 7, Assistant Voice Typing can automatically suggest relevant emojis to your messages, or you can search for an emoji with your voice. Furthermore, according to Google, Assistant Voice Typing is "much more forgiving now," so, in theory, it should be easy to find the emoji you are looking for.

Note:Assistant Voice Typing is more of a Google Assistant feature, and we suppose it will come to other Tensor-equipped Pixels


The Google Messages app can now transcribe voice messages


Do your friends prefer voice messages over traditional typing? If they do, you know that your circumstances don't always allow you to listen to their messages. If only you could read them, right? Well, with a Pixel 7, you now can.

On Google's latest phones, when you receive a voice message on Google Messages, you will see a new button just above it saying "View transcription." And when you press it, Messages will show you the received message in text format. This way, you can always "hear" your friends' voice messages.

Note: The feature will come to all Pixel phones!



The all-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order. The price of the Pixel 7 is $599, and the price tag of its bigger brother is $899. Both phones will hit the shelves next week.
