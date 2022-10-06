Google introduces a few useful speech features with the Pixel 7

Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat! $670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift $229 $899 Pre-order at BestBuy The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy Best Buy will give you $370 for your Pixel 5 and a $100 e-Gift card towards Google's new Pixel 7 costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. Upgrading from the two-year-old Pixel 5 will net you the Pixel 7 for just $129 over at Best Buy! $470 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $129 $599 Pre-order at BestBuy

Direct My Call can now predict what the automated call will say

Note: Direct My Call is more of a Google Assistant feature, and we suppose it will come to other Tensor-equipped Pixels







Assistant Voice Typing can now automatically suggest emojis

Using your voice to type is the fastest and most convenient way to chat on your phone these days. You just tell it what you want to write, and your voice assistant will type the message for you. And now, on Pixel 7, Assistant Voice Typing can automatically suggest relevant emojis to your messages, or you can search for an emoji with your voice. Furthermore, according to Google, Assistant Voice Typing is "much more forgiving now," so, in theory, it should be easy to find the emoji you are looking for.



The Google Messages app can now transcribe voice messages

Do your friends prefer voice messages over traditional typing? If they do, you know that your circumstances don't always allow you to listen to their messages. If only you could read them, right? Well, with a Pixel 7, you now can.



On Google's latest phones, when you receive a voice message on Google Messages, you will see a new button just above it saying "View transcription." And when you press it, Messages will show you the received message in text format. This way, you can always "hear" your friends' voice messages.



When you call various businesses, like your carrier's hotline, you usually listen to a long automated call that lists different options and slowly directs you to press numbers in order to reach the help line you need. Well, if you have a Pixel 7, you won't need to listen to such listings anymore. When used on Google's latest phones, Direct My Call can now predict what the automated message will say and give you a list of the available options. Furthermore, you can choose the option you want even before it is spoken. Now, how cool and time-saving is that?