Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Google might soon improve Android's built-in screen recorder

Android Software updates
Google might soon improve on Android 13's built-in screen recorder
The screen recorder that comes with Android might soon be getting new functionalities to make it more versatile than before. At least that is what Mishaal Rahman's recent discovery is pointing at, as it seems Google might soon introduce "partial screen sharing" to Android 13.

This new feature would allow users to isolate their screen recording to only a specific application rather than the whole screen. Partial screen sharing is yet to be rolled out, but Mr. Rahman was able to activate it and share screenshots of the way it could work. Take a look for yourself:



As you can see from these images, the user would have the option to change between two modes — sharing the whole display or a specific app — selectable via a dropdown menu. If the option for sharing just one app is chosen, the UI then takes you to a pop-up menu where you can select from recently opened applications.

Selecting one of the thumbnails then takes users to the corresponding app and begins the screen recording. As shown in another of the screenshots, it is visible users would also get to choose if they want to record audio and show each touch on the screen during the process.

Mishaal Rahman also points out the two options to either share or record, linking it to an earlier announcement by Google in August 2022, where the company announced a feature that would allow you to stream messaging apps to Chromebooks. That is just a guess for now, though, so we can't be sure what the "share" stands for here.

Thankfully, we might not have to wait too long to find out, as the probability of this feature being rolled out with the March 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is somewhat high, given that it basically looks finished at this point. That being said, it could look different once it is officially out.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Only today: get the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $25!
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
Android Auto update removes the option to turn off 'wireless Android Auto'
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
The HomePod of the future will read your shakes, waves and dance moves as gesture control
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A NYPD patrol car was stalked through an Apple AirTag
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters leak
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
A sign that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be even better than my impossibly high expectations! Samsung claps back at Oppo Find N2?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless