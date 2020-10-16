Google now lets you search for songs by humming
The feature is already live, so you can give it a try. We did, and so far it seems to be working as described. We got 3/3:
Sure, the songs are popular, but the humming was far from perfect. Of course, you don’t have to necessarily hum, you can also whistle the song or sing it.
The way Google matches your input to the songs won’t surprise anyone, it uses AI and machine learning. Or, in Google’s words:
An easy way to explain it is that a song’s melody is like its fingerprint: They each have their own unique identity. We've built machine learning models that can match your hum, whistle or singing to the right “fingerprint.”When you hum a melody into Search, our machine learning models transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody. Our models are trained to identify songs based on a variety of sources, including humans singing, whistling or humming, as well as studio recordings. The algorithms also take away all the other details, like accompanying instruments and the voice's timbre and tone. What we’re left with is the song’s number-based sequence, or the fingerprint.
AI, solving the world’s problems, one at a time.
So, the next time a tune is stuck in your head, just tap that microphone icon next to the Google search bar, start humming and tap on the “what song is this?” button. Make sure you have enough air in your lungs because you might be humming for a while before Google comes up with a match. Just a heads up.