Google's unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale at a huge discount





Although the 2019-released stock Android smartphones have recently received a 5G-enabled sequel , this doesn't totally negate their appeal due to packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor instead of a state-of-the-art 865 silicon.





In other words, the Snapdragon 855-powered Pixel 4 and 4 XL are likely faster than their single-size follow-up where it counts, not to mention they're also considerably cheaper today and tomorrow only thanks to a bunch of Prime-exclusive discounts of up to 44 percent.





You can basically get every single unlocked Google You can basically get every single unlocked Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL configuration in stock on Amazon right now at a whopping 350 bucks off its list price, starting with the 64GB storage variant of the smaller model and going all the way up to the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch handset capable of accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.



Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the snazzy Oh So Orange flavors are nowhere to be found, while the 128GB Pixel 4 can only be purchased at the time of this writing in black.



All the other Pixel 4 and 4 XL versions are available in both black and white color options, with full support for all of the nation's major (and minor) mobile network operators, as well as the aforementioned high-end chipset (from 2019) on deck, stellar camera performance, and decent P-OLED screens with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.



Naturally, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 packs a smaller battery than its big brother, although the difference between the two's display sizes doesn't entirely justify the massive gap in cell capacity. In other words, you should probably go for the slightly costlier Pixel 4 XL if you can afford it, as the 3,700mAh battery and superior screen resolution make the extra expense fully worth it.



