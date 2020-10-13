Get the new Google Pixel 5, Amazon Prime

 View

Get the new Google Pixel 5, Amazon Prime

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Android Deals Google Amazon Prime Day

Google's unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 13, 2020, 2:38 AM
Google's unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale at a huge discount
Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza is officially underway, and despite their somewhat advanced age and modest mainstream popularity, Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL couldn't have missed the early holiday deal train.

Although the 2019-released stock Android smartphones have recently received a 5G-enabled sequel, this doesn't totally negate their appeal due to packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor instead of a state-of-the-art 865 silicon. 

In other words, the Snapdragon 855-powered Pixel 4 and 4 XL are likely faster than their single-size follow-up where it counts, not to mention they're also considerably cheaper today and tomorrow only thanks to a bunch of Prime-exclusive discounts of up to 44 percent.

(30-day free trial)

You can basically get every single unlocked Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL configuration in stock on Amazon right now at a whopping 350 bucks off its list price, starting with the 64GB storage variant of the smaller model and going all the way up to the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch handset capable of accommodating 128 gigs of data internally.

Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the snazzy Oh So Orange flavors are nowhere to be found, while the 128GB Pixel 4 can only be purchased at the time of this writing in black. 

All the other Pixel 4 and 4 XL versions are available in both black and white color options, with full support for all of the nation's major (and minor) mobile network operators, as well as the aforementioned high-end chipset (from 2019) on deck, stellar camera performance, and decent P-OLED screens with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Naturally, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 packs a smaller battery than its big brother, although the difference between the two's display sizes doesn't entirely justify the massive gap in cell capacity. In other words, you should probably go for the slightly costlier Pixel 4 XL if you can afford it, as the 3,700mAh battery and superior screen resolution make the extra expense fully worth it.

More Amazon Prime Day deals:

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
$613 Amazon
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$899 Amazon $600 Ebay
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day: best TV deals
Popular stories
Act fast and save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, $250 on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with this deal
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker deals: JBL, UE Megaboom, Marshall, and more
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 22hGoogle's unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals: Apple, Sony, Beats, Jabra, Bose, and more
Popular stories
Don't miss these Amazon Prime Day deals on Kindle, Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless