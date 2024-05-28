Google Home working on a new smart home widget for your device's home screen
Google is set to make controlling your smart home a whole lot easier with a new "Favorites" widget for the Google Home app on Android. This has been a bit of a secret weapon for Google, teased back in October 2023 and even spotted at I/O 2024. Now, thanks to some digging around in the app's code by 9to5Google, we have a clearer picture of what to expect.
A peek under the hood of version 3.18 of the Android app reveals a sleek and user-friendly design for the widget. It will seamlessly integrate with the existing "Favorites" tab in the Google Home app, allowing for easy synchronization of your preferred controls. Alternatively, you can opt for a standalone widget and personalize it with a unique set of commands.
The "Favorites" widget aims to streamline your smart home experience by placing your most-used controls right on your home screen. Whether you're constantly adjusting the thermostat, turning lights on and off, or triggering complex routines, this widget promises to put those commands just a tap away.
Credit: 9to5Google
As you can see in the screenshots above, the widget itself boasts a clean and simple layout reminiscent of the tile-based interface we're familiar with in the Google Home app. You'll find handy features like dynamic color theming to match your phone's aesthetic and a refresh button to ensure you're always seeing the latest status of your devices. Plus, if you're truly committed to the smart home life, you can even stretch the widget to occupy your entire home screen.
This new widget is just one example of how Google is continually enhancing the Google Home app to provide a more convenient and intuitive smart home experience. While we don't yet have an official release date for the "Favorites" widget, it's certainly something to look forward to.
