Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Home working on a new smart home widget for your device's home screen

By
0comments
Google Home working on a new smart home widget for your device's home screen
Google is set to make controlling your smart home a whole lot easier with a new "Favorites" widget for the Google Home app on Android. This has been a bit of a secret weapon for Google, teased back in October 2023 and even spotted at I/O 2024. Now, thanks to some digging around in the app's code by 9to5Google, we have a clearer picture of what to expect.

The "Favorites" widget aims to streamline your smart home experience by placing your most-used controls right on your home screen. Whether you're constantly adjusting the thermostat, turning lights on and off, or triggering complex routines, this widget promises to put those commands just a tap away.

A peek under the hood of version 3.18 of the Android app reveals a sleek and user-friendly design for the widget. It will seamlessly integrate with the existing "Favorites" tab in the Google Home app, allowing for easy synchronization of your preferred controls. Alternatively, you can opt for a standalone widget and personalize it with a unique set of commands.

Credit: 9to5Google

As you can see in the screenshots above, the widget itself boasts a clean and simple layout reminiscent of the tile-based interface we're familiar with in the Google Home app. You'll find handy features like dynamic color theming to match your phone's aesthetic and a refresh button to ensure you're always seeing the latest status of your devices. Plus, if you're truly committed to the smart home life, you can even stretch the widget to occupy your entire home screen.

This new widget is just one example of how Google is continually enhancing the Google Home app to provide a more convenient and intuitive smart home experience. While we don't yet have an official release date for the "Favorites" widget, it's certainly something to look forward to.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless