Google Home app is now working with older Nest cameras
Google made the redesigned Home app available to everyone back in May, but that didn’t solve any issues for those using old Nest cameras. Today, Google announced that it’s one step closer to offering the complete Home app experience by adding support for the original Nest camera models.
Launched back in 2015, Google’s first-generation Nest Cam Indoor is finally getting support in the Public Preview of the Google Home app. Although the feature is not yet ready for primetime, if you want to try it out today, you can simply join the Public Preview.
Those who eventually manage to add their old Nest cameras to the Google Home app will be able to manage them alongside other devices, as well as try new features like camera history and Favorites tab.
After that’s done, you should see a prompt in the Public Preview version of the Home app when you’re able to transfer your camera and you’ll be guided through the process. The problem is that this may take a couple of weeks as Google is adding more Nest Cam Indoor devices very slowly, but it’s better than nothing.
According to Google, all eligible Nest Cam Indoor users will be getting an email once access is rolled out to all users, so there’s that. Keep in mind that the Nest app did not get any changes, so you’re free to continue to use the app.
