Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google Home app is now working with older Nest cameras

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Home app is now working with older Nest cameras
Google made the redesigned Home app available to everyone back in May, but that didn’t solve any issues for those using old Nest cameras. Today, Google announced that it’s one step closer to offering the complete Home app experience by adding support for the original Nest camera models.

Launched back in 2015, Google’s first-generation Nest Cam Indoor is finally getting support in the Public Preview of the Google Home app. Although the feature is not yet ready for primetime, if you want to try it out today, you can simply join the Public Preview.

After that’s done, you should see a prompt in the Public Preview version of the Home app when you’re able to transfer your camera and you’ll be guided through the process. The problem is that this may take a couple of weeks as Google is adding more Nest Cam Indoor devices very slowly, but it’s better than nothing.

Those who eventually manage to add their old Nest cameras to the Google Home app will be able to manage them alongside other devices, as well as try new features like camera history and Favorites tab.

According to Google, all eligible Nest Cam Indoor users will be getting an email once access is rolled out to all users, so there’s that. Keep in mind that the Nest app did not get any changes, so you’re free to continue to use the app.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless