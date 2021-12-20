Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories Google

Google retires one of its most popular smart speakers

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google retires one its most popular smart speakers
It’s end of the road for Home Mini, one of Google’s most popular smart speakers. Its biggest merit is that it paved the way and helped create an actual market for this type of products. But the Home Mini is an old device and while it’s already been replaced with a newer version, the Nest Mini, Google was still selling it until recently.

Starting today, Google has retired the smart speaker that made its debut on the market back in 2017. Although you might be able to score one from third-party retailers, Google is no longer selling the Home Mini through its official store (via 9to5google).

It looks like Google has finally got rid of all the Home Mini stock, an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without the constant 50% discount that customers could get in the last several weeks.

If you’re in the market for a cheap smart speaker, the Nest Mini is just as good, it’s newer and costs the same, so there’s really no reason to be upset that the Home Mini is no longer available for purchase.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung already working to bring One UI 4.1 update to its flagships in February
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung already working to bring One UI 4.1 update to its flagships in February
HomePod mini helps Apple nearly double its smart speaker market share
by Alan Friedman,  3
HomePod mini helps Apple nearly double its smart speaker market share
This could be Samsung's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra color lineup
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
This could be Samsung's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra color lineup
Top analyst repeats his forecast for the 5G iPhone 14 Pro camera array
by Alan Friedman,  10
Top analyst repeats his forecast for the 5G iPhone 14 Pro camera array
10 Pro is brought to life in a video based on renders
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
10 Pro is brought to life in a video based on renders
This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date
-$400
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless