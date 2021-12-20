Google retires one of its most popular smart speakers

It’s end of the road for Home Mini
, one of Google’s most popular smart speakers
. Its biggest merit is that it paved the way and helped create an actual market for this type of products. But the Home Mini is an old device and while it’s already been replaced with a newer version, the Nest Mini, Google was still selling it until recently.
Starting today, Google has retired the smart speaker that made its debut on the market back in 2017. Although you might be able to score one from third-party retailers, Google is no longer selling the Home Mini through its official store (via 9to5google
).
It looks like Google
has finally got rid of all the Home Mini stock, an achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without the constant 50% discount that customers could get in the last several weeks.
If you’re in the market for a cheap smart speaker, the Nest Mini
is just as good, it’s newer and costs the same, so there’s really no reason to be upset that the Home Mini is no longer available for purchase.