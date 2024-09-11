Google Home app making some changes including the addition of a search bar

Google Home app's upcoming Material You overhaul and new search bar | Image credit — Android Authority





Material You theming is another eagerly awaited feature coming to the Google Home app. This dynamic theming engine will pull colors from your wallpaper and apply them across the app, creating a more personalized and visually cohesive experience. The move to Material You theming will also bring the Google Home app in line with Google's broader design language, providing a more seamless and aesthetically pleasing experience across Android devices.Although these updates have not been officially confirmed by Google, their presence in the latest app version suggests that they are close to being rolled out. However, as they were discovered during an APK breakdown, there is no guarantee that they will make it to the final version.