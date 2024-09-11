Google Home app making some changes including the addition of a search bar
The Google Home app, a central hub for controlling smart devices, appears poised for a major overhaul. Google seems to be acknowledging that smart homes are growing increasingly complex, with users accumulating a variety of connected devices. To enhance the user experience, the upcoming version of the app is rumored to include a highly-requested search bar function and a fresh coat of paint with Material You theming.
The addition of a search bar will make the process of locating a specific device among a myriad of connected appliances much easier. This change is especially relevant for users who have invested heavily in smart home technology and have a lengthy list of devices to manage. The new search bar, expected to appear at the top of the Devices tab, will eliminate the need for endless scrolling and streamline smart home control.
Google Home app's upcoming Material You overhaul and new search bar | Image credit — Android Authority
Material You theming is another eagerly awaited feature coming to the Google Home app. This dynamic theming engine will pull colors from your wallpaper and apply them across the app, creating a more personalized and visually cohesive experience. The move to Material You theming will also bring the Google Home app in line with Google's broader design language, providing a more seamless and aesthetically pleasing experience across Android devices.
Although these updates have not been officially confirmed by Google, their presence in the latest app version suggests that they are close to being rolled out. However, as they were discovered during an APK breakdown, there is no guarantee that they will make it to the final version.
That said, these changes represent a significant step forward for Google Home and reflect the company's commitment to improving the smart home experience. With a focus on enhanced usability and personalization, Google is paving the way for a future where managing your smart home is effortless and enjoyable.
