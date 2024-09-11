Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google Home app making some changes including the addition of a search bar

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Home app making some changes including the addition of a search bar
The Google Home app, a central hub for controlling smart devices, appears poised for a major overhaul. Google seems to be acknowledging that smart homes are growing increasingly complex, with users accumulating a variety of connected devices. To enhance the user experience, the upcoming version of the app is rumored to include a highly-requested search bar function and a fresh coat of paint with Material You theming.

The addition of a search bar will make the process of locating a specific device among a myriad of connected appliances much easier. This change is especially relevant for users who have invested heavily in smart home technology and have a lengthy list of devices to manage. The new search bar, expected to appear at the top of the Devices tab, will eliminate the need for endless scrolling and streamline smart home control.

Google Home app's upcoming Material You overhaul and new search bar | Image credit — Android Authority

Material You theming is another eagerly awaited feature coming to the Google Home app. This dynamic theming engine will pull colors from your wallpaper and apply them across the app, creating a more personalized and visually cohesive experience. The move to Material You theming will also bring the Google Home app in line with Google's broader design language, providing a more seamless and aesthetically pleasing experience across Android devices.

Although these updates have not been officially confirmed by Google, their presence in the latest app version suggests that they are close to being rolled out. However, as they were discovered during an APK breakdown, there is no guarantee that they will make it to the final version.

That said, these changes represent a significant step forward for Google Home and reflect the company's commitment to improving the smart home experience. With a focus on enhanced usability and personalization, Google is paving the way for a future where managing your smart home is effortless and enjoyable.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless