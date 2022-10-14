Google gone mad! Scrapping iconic Pixel 6 design for basic Pixel 7 - a mistake Apple wouldn’t make

To add to the identity crisis, the Pixel 7 Pro's outer metal ring is accompanied by another, unnecessary ring placed around the ultra-wide-angle camera sensor (not present on the Pixel 7) to make it look more…

Pixel 7 fixes some Pixel 6 design quirks but is that enough to look past the controversial camera bar redesign?





It's not all bad, though!

The camera bar is now one with the frame of the phone, providing for a seamless look and feel when holding the phone

The display on the Pixel 7 Pro is now noticeably less curvy, which is a very welcome change (at least for me)

The top and side bezels on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now look evenly matched - unfortunately, the chin is still noticeably larger on both phones (I really miss the Pixel 5's front design!)

The patch-looking 5G receiver from the top of the Pixel 6 Pro is now gone, making way for a more subtle solution (although I thought the previous design gave the Pixel 6 more character, especially on my Sorta Sunny variant)

The buttons on the right side of the Pixel 7 Pro now sit noticeably lower, which makes them a bit easier to interact with (Google is still reluctant to move the volume buttons to the left though)

Even the regular antenna lines (not 5G) are now aligned much better according to the camera bar - not to trigger any users with OCD

Now, would that be enough to make up for the lost identity of the Pixel 6 series is up to you to decide...





Pixel 8 will be Google's chance to take a firm Apple-like stance on design because Pixel 7 failed to do that





Of course, design preferences are something subjective by nature - so there really isn't "wrong or right" there

Design isn't just about looks - functional design is as or arguably more important

You know - every year. Because why not.



ages

That matters!

Pixel look

It was written in the stars

Instead, we have the Pixel 7, which although similar to the Pixel 6, appears different enough to lose the signature look that Google could've pursued.

good

I'm just not sure changing what seemed like a perfect and perfectly recognizable design was the right way to go about it…

The bold color combos of the Pixel 6 are also scrapped for the sake of more monotone paint jobs (some might prefer that). So, all in all, the seamless, camera hole-less badass design of the Pixel 6 is gone to make way for a more mainstream approach to a camera bar, which I can't pick over the Pixel 6's design...Google did get some things right with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design. In fact, the imperfections of the Pixel 6's build are now ironed out on the Pixel 7s and this is admirable:Finally, I want to make sure a few things are clear:With that in mind, the question that remains standing is whether Google is ready to commit to one design and stick to it? Or will Sundar Pichai & Co keep pimping it up for freshness?For example, Apple's iPhone has looked identical (at least from the rear) fornow. Sure, the triangular camera bump design is starting to look rather tired now (especially next to a Pixel), but Cupertino managed to turn the iPhone's rear into a self-marketing tool and get in your head, right?The Pixel 6 was the perfect opportunity for Google to establish aand keep working on perfecting the same design over the course of 3–4 years.- Pixel 6 brought the first Google-made Tensor chip, the first camera upgrade on Pixel in ages, and a brand new design (which no one expected) - why get rid of this already bold and massive upgrade?!Anyway, so what about the Pixel 8? Ideally, Google would bring back the blacked-out camera visor, but I think it's very safe to assume that's not going to happen because Sundar Pichai & Co want to make an impression and switch things up, which is