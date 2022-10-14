Google gone mad! Scrapping iconic Pixel 6 design for basic Pixel 7 - a mistake Apple wouldn’t make
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
When it comes to the Pixel lineup, Google's design choices throughout the years have been bizarre, to say the least…
To refresh your memory, we first witnessed the massive top and bottom bezels on the original Pixel and Pixel 2, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 are to this day some of the strangest-looking Android flagships from a major brand that I can think of, thanks to the iconic Pixel 3XL bathtub notch and the Pixel 4's massive forehead.
Anyway, it might come as a shock to some, but the above-mentioned trials and errors aren't even my biggest design gripes with Google's recent flagships. In fact, I'm glad they're gone. But I'm not so happy with all the design elements Google's chosen to get rid of.
Most recently (prior to the launch of the Pixel 7), the biggest head-scratcher for me was why Google gave the Pixel 5 (arguably the best-looking Android phone of its time) symmetrical bezels and a small punch-hole selfie camera off to the side and then scratched this off when designing the game-changing Pixel 6 series, to give the 2021 Pixels uneven bezels. I'll never get a satisfying answer to this question (although I it was most likely cost-related).
And now, Google did it again! They changed what made the iconic Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro stand out without giving the public a chance to get used to one "Pixel look". So, let's talk about the controversial (in my opinion) Pixel 7 (re)design…
Another Google identity crisis after Pixel 5 - new Pixel 7 Pro camera design - an unnecessary cry for attention?
The Pixel 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny is the best-looking phone I've ever seen. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, wants to stand out with... camera holes.
Most people would agree that Google pretty much nailed the Pixel 6's design - at least as far as the rear is concerned. I remember the genuine (nerdy) excitement floating around PhoneArena, Twitter, and YouTube before and after the launch of last year's Google flagships -all thanks to how distinct and (for lack of a better word) badass the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro looked.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's black camera visor and dual-tone colorways:
- Made Google's flagships immediately recognizable from a distance (up until then, this was something that could be said only about the iPhone)
- Made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro stand out in the best way possible
- Flipped the script on "here's our massive camera bump, and you should look at all the holes" (PG-13!)
The Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pro is my favorite phone design of all time. It's the only phone (I've owned) that looks both sophisticated and badass at the same time. It belongs in a phone museum if this one exists.
The new Pixel 7 and especially a Pixel 7 Pro look confused and confusing
Just take a look at the Pixel 7 Pro next to the unreleased OnePlus 7 Pro prototype with a similar metal camera bar.
Now we get a Pixel 7 and especially a Pixel 7 Pro that look somewhat… confused about what they're trying to be. Google's keeping the camera bar that makes the Pixel stand out (great!), but the company is also turning the cameras/camera holes on the Pixel 7 into the center of attention by circling them around with metal grills in what looks to be a cry for attention.
What I have on hand is the Pixel 7 Pro in black, and I won't lie - next to the Sorta Sunny Pixel 6 Pro from last year, I'd go as far as to say the Pixel 7 Pro looks a little bit like a prototype phone (admittedly, the other colors of the Pixel 7 Pro look better but still not as good as the 6 Pro).
To add to the identity crisis, the Pixel 7 Pro's outer metal ring is accompanied by another, unnecessary ring placed around the ultra-wide-angle camera sensor (not present on the Pixel 7) to make it look more… intimidating?!
The bold color combos of the Pixel 6 are also scrapped for the sake of more monotone paint jobs (some might prefer that). So, all in all, the seamless, camera hole-less badass design of the Pixel 6 is gone to make way for a more mainstream approach to a camera bar, which I can't pick over the Pixel 6's design...
Pixel 7 fixes some Pixel 6 design quirks but is that enough to look past the controversial camera bar redesign?
This one's for the OCD peeps.
Pixel 8 will be Google's chance to take a firm Apple-like stance on design because Pixel 7 failed to do that
Copy this Apple thing, Google!
Anyway, so what about the Pixel 8? Ideally, Google would bring back the blacked-out camera visor, but I think it's very safe to assume that's not going to happen because Sundar Pichai & Co want to make an impression and switch things up, which is good.
I'm just not sure changing what seemed like a perfect and perfectly recognizable design was the right way to go about it…
