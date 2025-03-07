GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Google gives iOS, Android users an ultimatum. Update your Timeline settings or lose your data

Google Maps is shown on an iPhone display in landscape mode.
Google Maps Timeline is a personal map showing places you visited on a certain date or during a particular month. Google Maps uses the data in your Timeline to improve the recommendations it makes about which restaurants to try and places to visit. Since the data shows your typical travel patterns, Google Maps might use it to show you more accurate ETA times and personalized routes.

Google is making changes to the Timeline feature and I received an email from Google on my iPhone the other day telling me that I have until June 9th to update my Timeline settings. If I fail to update the settings, I will lose the data showing the past routes I took and visits I made that Timeline keeps track of for Google Maps. Google is moving the storage of your Timeline info from one of its servers to your device. Because of this change, you'll need to decide whether you want to keep your Timeline data until you delete the information or have it automatically removed after every 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months.

You'll also be asked whether you want to disable Timeline and permanently delete all of your saved routes and visits, or keep the feature enabled. If you decide to keep the data you will be asked to move your Timeline on to your current device. Keeping this data on your device instead of having it sent to Google should make it more secure.

Google wants you to update your settings for Google Maps Timeline. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google gives iOS, Android users an ultimatum. Update your Timeline settings or lose your data
Google wants you to update your settings for Google Maps Timeline. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you subscribe to the Google Opinion Rewards app which asks you survey questions in response for cash (iOS) or Play Store credit (Android), your Timeline data can be used to show you more personalized surveys to answer. Google wants you to inform it whether you are willing to have your Timeline data used for more personalized survey questions.

To turn on Timeline, you need to have your Location History enabled and your device should be running the most up to date version of the Google Maps app on your iOS or Android phone. To install the latest Google Maps app on your iPhone, tap on this link. For the most recent version of Google Maps for Android, press on this link.

While you might consider Timeline to be just another way Google gets into your business, before you decide to delete the feature keep in mind that it does allow Google Maps to display personalized routes you've taken before that might help you get to your destination faster.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

