Google Gemini's YouTube Music extension is now live and can play your favorite tunes

Enabling the YouTube Music extension in Gemini





To get it working, just head to gemini.google.com/extensions or ask Gemini on your phone to play some music, and a pop-up should appear to activate it. Keep in mind that it is off by default and currently only works in English. Additionally, you will need to make sure your Google accounts for Gemini and YouTube Music are the same.Unfortunately, the YouTube Music extension isn’t available in Gemini in Google Messages, and it only works with prompts in English only. That said, it's nice to see Gemini expanding its capabilities to tasks that aren't just about planning, data crunching, and code writing. Keep in mind that by enabling it, you are giving Gemini access to look at your music preferences and history to get a feel for your taste. It's just another way Google is making Gemini even more helpful in our everyday lives.